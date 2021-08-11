checkAd

Crawford & Company to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25-26

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Verma, and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Swain, will participate in the 12th annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25-26, 2021.

Crawford’s virtual presentation is scheduled to be available at 7 a.m. CDT on August 25 and can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website here. An online replay will be available for 90 days.

The team will also be available for 1x1 meetings with registered attendees of the conference.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

