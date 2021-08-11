ServiceNow to Acquire Indoor Mapping Disruptor Mapwize to Make Hybrid Work for Everyone

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Mapwize, an indoor-mapping and wayfinding company based in Lille, France.​ With Mapwize, ServiceNow will provide indoor mapping capabilities for employees as they reserve seats, conference rooms, workspaces and workplace resources, as well as navigate offices, from their desktop or mobile devices. Mapwize capabilities will also help workplace teams manage and update floor maps based on usage trends and evolving real-estate needs.

ServiceNow to acquire indoor mapping disruptor Mapwize. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“In the new world of hybrid work, the role of workplace services has never been more critical in creating great employee experiences,” said Blake McConnell, SVP of Employee Workflows at ServiceNow. “With Mapwize, ServiceNow will power the future of employee experiences by making it easier for people to navigate their work environment and access the workspace information and workplace services they need to remain productive.”

To support flexible and agile workplaces, ServiceNow intends to build Mapwize’s capabilities natively into the Now Platform and the Workplace Service Delivery Suite.

Mapwize’s mapping solutions, product features and technical talent will complement and enhance ServiceNow’s existing Workplace Service Delivery capabilities, including Workplace Space Mapping, Workplace Reservation Management, Workplace Space Management, Workplace Visitor Management, Case and Knowledge Management and the Safe Workplace Suite.

“ServiceNow is the global leader in driving beautiful employee experiences,” said Médéric Morel, CEO and co-founder of Mapwize. “We are thrilled to join them in their mission to make the world of work, work better for everyone. With ServiceNow, we have the unique opportunity to scale our technology to help global organizations navigate hybrid work environments. Our technology, paired with the Now Platform and Workplace Service Delivery Suite, will remove the stress and time of navigating the workplace, allowing employees to stay agile and efficient in any environment, on any device.”