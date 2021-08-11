checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.0 Million Contract for 5G Support with a Tier-One U.S. Carrier

11.08.2021   

August 11, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded a contract for approximately $1.0 million for operations support features and enhancements supporting 5G applications with a major tier-one mobile network operator in the United States.

“Comtech is dedicated to supporting 5G technologies for our customers worldwide,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Our long-term relationship with this customer demonstrates their trust in us to support them through the next steps in this technology.”

The contract was awarded to Comtech’s Trusted Location group, a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

