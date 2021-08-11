Principal Completes Integration of Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement Business

Through the acquisition and new business wins, Principal currently serves over 10 million eligible participants and individual account holders representing more than $537 billion in total account value. 1 Principal also added to and upgraded its retirement service offerings, furthering its market leadership positions in the full spectrum of retirement plans with Principal Total Retirement Solutions and including top-tier investment, income and financial wellness offerings.

Principal Financial Group, a global leader in retirement plan services and investment management, recently completed the integration of the Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement business. Principal acquired the Institutional Retirement and Trust business in July 2019 to enhance its retirement and income capabilities, achieve greater scale and balance, and drive business growth.

“Our teams worked hard to ensure a successful integration for plan sponsors, participants, and financial professionals. Their dedication to our combined organization has positioned our business for continued growth,” said Renee Schaaf, president, Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal. “We remain committed to our customers and dedicated to advancing our services to deliver flexible, efficient, and personalized options to help more people feel secure in their retirement.”

As a result of the acquisition Principal added 4.3 million eligible participants, approximately $150 billion dollars in account value and welcomed 1,500 new employees. The company onboarded clients in a series of structured waves through the end of June 2021, resulting in the successful integration of thousands of plan sponsors.

Enhanced Retirement Offerings, Improved Savings Rates

The integration of the Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement and Trust business along with strategic investment and initiatives has enhanced and expanded the retirement offerings Principal provides to both participants and plan sponsors.

In October of 2020 Principal started welcoming participants through Principal Real Start, a simplified and highly personalized onboarding experience available in both English and Spanish. This platform has helped increase savings rates for participants to an average of about 9 percent, and nearly 40 percent of participants are deferring 10 percent or more. 2

Participants are also benefitting from a more robust financial wellness experience through award-winning online tools 3 and resources backed by specialized teams of education professionals and contact center licensed financial professionals. 4

Sponsors also have access to new managed and self-directed brokerage account capabilities.

The retirement business expanded Principal Total Retirement Solutions, which provides unmatched breadth, depth, and expertise for plan sponsors of all sizes and needs. These solutions include defined contribution plans, defined benefit plans, nonqualified deferred compensation plans, and stock plans including the recently added Principal Equity Compensation Solutions.

Today, Principal Total Retirement Solutions helps thousands of employers manage multiple retirement plans.

“We are already seeing our expanded capabilities receive rave reviews from existing clients as well as attract new business,” Schaaf said. “We’re glad to now hold industry-leading market positions in all of the key retirement plan types with the ability and expertise to serve small, medium and large-sized plans. We look forward to more innovation and growth in the months and years ahead.”