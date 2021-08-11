Amazon Air Launches State-of-the-Art Air Cargo Hub in Northern Kentucky, Creating More Than 2,000 Jobs

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the beginning of Amazon Air Hub operations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). After more than four years of planning and construction, the Amazon Air Hub will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air’s U.S. cargo network, facilitating the rapid transport of customer packages across the country. This $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky will eventually create thousands of jobs for people from various backgrounds, including load planning, management of package sortation, and robotics technology. All regular, full-time employees will have access to Amazon’s industry-leading wages of up to $19.50 per hour; comprehensive benefits including medical, vision, and dental; and a 401(k) beginning on day one.

“Wonderful communities and diverse teams like this are the heart and soul of our operations,” said Vice President of Amazon Global Air Sarah Rhoads. “We’re excited to get rolling in Northern Kentucky, and we’re thrilled to employ thousands of fantastic people from the area in this next-generation, highly sophisticated facility that will connect our air cargo network for years to come.”

The 800,000-square-foot sortation building sits on an over 600-acre campus that features seven buildings, an expansive new ramp for aircraft parking, and a multi-story vehicle parking structure. The sortation facility is equipped with the innovative use of robotics technology that helps move and sort packages—including robotic arms and mobile drive units that transport packages across the building—miles of interlinked conveyors, and ergonomic workstations that support a comfortable work environment for employees. The building will also feature a solar rooftop scheduled for installation over the next year, and all energy generated from the panels will feed directly into the electrical grid of the local community.