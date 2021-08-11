checkAd

Amazon Air Launches State-of-the-Art Air Cargo Hub in Northern Kentucky, Creating More Than 2,000 Jobs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the beginning of Amazon Air Hub operations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). After more than four years of planning and construction, the Amazon Air Hub will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air’s U.S. cargo network, facilitating the rapid transport of customer packages across the country. This $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky will eventually create thousands of jobs for people from various backgrounds, including load planning, management of package sortation, and robotics technology. All regular, full-time employees will have access to Amazon’s industry-leading wages of up to $19.50 per hour; comprehensive benefits including medical, vision, and dental; and a 401(k) beginning on day one.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005281/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.112,76€
Hebel 14,92
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.535,92€
Hebel 14,92
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Operations begin at the Amazon Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The facility--a $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky--serves as the central U.S. hub for Amazon's air cargo network and will create thousands of jobs over time. (Photo: Business Wire)

Operations begin at the Amazon Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The facility--a $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky--serves as the central U.S. hub for Amazon's air cargo network and will create thousands of jobs over time. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Wonderful communities and diverse teams like this are the heart and soul of our operations,” said Vice President of Amazon Global Air Sarah Rhoads. “We’re excited to get rolling in Northern Kentucky, and we’re thrilled to employ thousands of fantastic people from the area in this next-generation, highly sophisticated facility that will connect our air cargo network for years to come.”

The 800,000-square-foot sortation building sits on an over 600-acre campus that features seven buildings, an expansive new ramp for aircraft parking, and a multi-story vehicle parking structure. The sortation facility is equipped with the innovative use of robotics technology that helps move and sort packages—including robotic arms and mobile drive units that transport packages across the building—miles of interlinked conveyors, and ergonomic workstations that support a comfortable work environment for employees. The building will also feature a solar rooftop scheduled for installation over the next year, and all energy generated from the panels will feed directly into the electrical grid of the local community.

Seite 1 von 3
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Air Launches State-of-the-Art Air Cargo Hub in Northern Kentucky, Creating More Than 2,000 Jobs Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the beginning of Amazon Air Hub operations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). After more than four years of planning and construction, the Amazon Air Hub will serve as the central …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:50 UhrDepot von 4- auf 6-stellig: Börsen-Mama Carmen Mayer: „Ich bin an der Börse, um zu gewinnen und nicht . . .“
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Interviews
10.08.21Amazon Continues “Right Now Needs Fund” with Additional $1 Million Donation to Help Close the Gap in Basic-Needs Support for Students and Families in Northern Virginia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21ROUNDUP: Datenschützer starten nun formale Beschwerden gegen Cookie-Banner
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deliveroo auf Rekordhoch - Delivery Hero hält fünf Prozent
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Solide Tech-Aktie gesucht? Intel könnte hier eventuell einen Blick wert sein!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.08.213 Top-Wachstumsaktien zum Kauf nach den Quartalsberichten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.08.212 turbostarke Wachstumsaktien, die jetzt interessant werden
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.08.21Auf der Suche nach dem nächsten Amazon? Wie wäre es mit diesen 3 Aktien?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.08.215 Aktien, die ich bei einem Crash nachkaufen will
The Motley Fool | Kommentare