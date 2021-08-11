Motorola Solutions Opens New Network and Security Operations Centre for Public Safety in Canada’s Ottawa-Gatineau Connexité Cybersecurity Cluster

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the opening of its new network and security operations centre (NSOC) in Gatineau, where it will manage, support and protect the mission-critical communication networks and command centre software for Canada’s first responders. This reflects Motorola Solutions’ continued investment in managed services, and commitment to help protect Canadian federal, provincial and municipal public safety agencies against cybersecurity threats.

“We are dedicated to making communities safer and our new NSOC will ensure the integrity of the mission-critical communications technologies trusted by public safety agencies across Canada,” said George Krausz, president of Motorola Solutions Canada. “The centre will monitor the systems that are relied upon by first responders to help them protect our communities, enterprises and governments. It will be staffed by a team of highly trained engineers who are experts in mission-critical operations and cybersecurity.”