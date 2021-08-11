checkAd

Motorola Solutions Opens New Network and Security Operations Centre for Public Safety in Canada’s Ottawa-Gatineau Connexité Cybersecurity Cluster

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the opening of its new network and security operations centre (NSOC) in Gatineau, where it will manage, support and protect the mission-critical communication networks and command centre software for Canada’s first responders. This reflects Motorola Solutions’ continued investment in managed services, and commitment to help protect Canadian federal, provincial and municipal public safety agencies against cybersecurity threats.

“We are dedicated to making communities safer and our new NSOC will ensure the integrity of the mission-critical communications technologies trusted by public safety agencies across Canada,” said George Krausz, president of Motorola Solutions Canada. “The centre will monitor the systems that are relied upon by first responders to help them protect our communities, enterprises and governments. It will be staffed by a team of highly trained engineers who are experts in mission-critical operations and cybersecurity.”

Motorola Solutions’ cybersecurity services provided at the NSOC include 24/7/365 proactive threat detection, vulnerability scanning and assessments, security patching, end-point protection and dark web intelligence services. These services adhere to the Canadian ITSG33 cybersecurity framework, and the NSOC is a data sovereign environment where sensitive data access is role-based and will be viewed by federally screened personnel.

“We’re proud to be opening our ninth operations centre across the world, dedicated to our Canadian customers,” said Mark McNulty, senior vice president of Global Services, Motorola Solutions. “We combine state-of-the-art technologies with the industry’s best people and most rigorous practices to ensure the mission-critical operations of the nation’s public safety agencies.”

Specialized employees will assure the availability, performance and security of essential public safety technologies, including:

  • Land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE networks: Public safety LMR systems and LTE networks are designed to provide resilient, reliable and secure communications every day and during large-scale emergencies such as ice storms or wildfires.
  • Command centre software: Motorola Solutions’ cloud-native, end-to-end public safety software suite, CommandCentral, unifies the flow of data as incidents unfold to provide greater clarity for response and decision making. This includes software for next-gen 9-1-1 call-taking, computer aided dispatch, records management services, digital evidence management and more.
  • Video security and access control: Fixed and body-worn cameras are built to federal and provincial security guidelines and regulations, and are used by public safety agencies to help keep residents safe.

In-Sec-M, a non-profit organization that supports the innovation and growth of the cybersecurity industry, is working with Motorola Solutions to announce the opening of its new NSOC in Canada’s cybersecurity cluster.

