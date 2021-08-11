Citi Introduces Bridge built by Citi℠ Lending Platform to Expand Access to Capital for America’s Local Businesses

The Bridge built by Citi platform will initially include 18 banks and will be available to businesses through a pilot program across the Southeast and Rockies regions, including Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Citi today announced the launch of Bridge built by Citi SM , a new lending platform, that helps small and medium-sized businesses connect with various regional, local and community banks online for loans up to $10 million. The development and launch of Bridge built by Citi is part of Citi’s long-standing commitment to inclusive access to capital and support of innovative, digital-first solutions in or for financial services.

For many small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S., securing a loan involves manual processes that can be time consuming. Often, they are limited to banks near their own location. Additionally, local and community banks have limited access to digital tools to reach potential borrowers, which can make it difficult to broaden their customer base.

Bridge built by Citi connects businesses with lenders in their region, enabling borrowers to interact with lenders beyond those that have a physical location nearby through a single, quick and easy online request. By connecting borrowers with more lenders, the platform can empower businesses with access, choice and convenience, as well as capital to grow their businesses. Lenders can expand their reach beyond their immediate local market and offer their clients a seamless, high-quality user experience.

"Citi believes in the power of local, small businesses and continues to find ways to support businesses that are the foundation of communities across the U.S. Citi funded loans totaling more than $5 billion as part of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program during 2020 and 2021,” shared Richard Banziger, Head of Citi’s U.S. Commercial Bank. “As both a lender and a community stakeholder, we have a deep understanding of the problems businesses face when trying to navigate the borrowing process. We are committed to finding digital solutions that can make the process easier, more seamless and more equitable.”