ModivCare Announces Pricing of its $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), today announced the pricing of the previously announced private placement offering and has agreed to issue and sell $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due on October 1, 2029, which will bear interest at a rate of 5.000% per annum (the “notes”), upsized from $400 million, issued by ModivCare Escrow Issuer, Inc. (the “Escrow Issuer”), a Delaware corporation established to issue the notes. Completion of the notes offering is expected to occur on August 24, 2021 subject to, among other things, standard closing and market conditions.

ModivCare intends to use the net proceeds from the notes to (i) pay the consideration in connection with the acquisition of VRI Intermediate Holdings, LLC (the “VRI Acquisition”), and (ii) pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the VRI Acquisition, with the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness, including, without limitation, repayment of indebtedness in connection with the acquisition of Care Finders Total Care LLC.

The gross proceeds of the offering will be deposited into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain escrow release conditions are satisfied. The escrow conditions include the consummation of the VRI Acquisition and the merger of the Escrow Issuer into ModivCare, among other conditions precedent. Prior to the consummation of the VRI Acquisition and satisfaction of the escrow release conditions and pending the release of the escrowed property (if applicable), the notes will be secured by a first priority security interest in the escrow account and escrowed property. From and after the consummation of the VRI Acquisition and satisfaction of the escrow release conditions and following the release of the escrowed property (if applicable), the notes and the note guarantees will not be secured, and will be ModivCare’s and each of its then current and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries’ (the “Guarantors”) senior obligations and will rank equal in right of payment with any of ModivCare’s and the Guarantors’ existing and future senior indebtedness, including indebtedness under ModivCare’s credit facility.

Wertpapier


