ModivCare Announces Pricing of its $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Notes

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), today announced the pricing of the previously announced private placement offering and has agreed to issue and sell $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due on October 1, 2029, which will bear interest at a rate of 5.000% per annum (the “notes”), upsized from $400 million, issued by ModivCare Escrow Issuer, Inc. (the “Escrow Issuer”), a Delaware corporation established to issue the notes. Completion of the notes offering is expected to occur on August 24, 2021 subject to, among other things, standard closing and market conditions.

ModivCare intends to use the net proceeds from the notes to (i) pay the consideration in connection with the acquisition of VRI Intermediate Holdings, LLC (the “VRI Acquisition”), and (ii) pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the VRI Acquisition, with the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness, including, without limitation, repayment of indebtedness in connection with the acquisition of Care Finders Total Care LLC.