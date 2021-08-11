Vyant Bio Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2021

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging global drug discovery company, is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) and oncology-related diseases. With leading-edge capabilities in data science, biological and chemical sciences, engineering, and regulatory affairs, Vyant Bio capitalizes on in silico, human cell-derived in vitro disease models, and in vivo discovery technologies to identify novel biological targets and valuable therapeutics for patients. Today, Vyant Bio announced that an investor conference call and webcast will be hosted on Monday, August 16, 2021.



Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer, of Vyant Bio will highlight corporate, scientific, and operational milestones achieved in the second quarter of 2021, as well as discuss the financial and corporate vision for the Company going forward. Please also visit the Investors section of the Vyant Bio web site for details on how to participate.