Vyant Bio Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2021

11.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging global drug discovery company, is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) and oncology-related diseases. With leading-edge capabilities in data science, biological and chemical sciences, engineering, and regulatory affairs, Vyant Bio capitalizes on in silico, human cell-derived in vitro disease models, and in vivo discovery technologies to identify novel biological targets and valuable therapeutics for patients. Today, Vyant Bio announced that an investor conference call and webcast will be hosted on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer, of Vyant Bio will highlight corporate, scientific, and operational milestones achieved in the second quarter of 2021, as well as discuss the financial and corporate vision for the Company going forward. Please also visit the Investors section of the Vyant Bio web site for details on how to participate.

Event:  Investor Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2021
Date:  Monday, August 16, 2021
Time:   4:30pm ET
Dial In:  Toll Free: +1.844.369.8774
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2756/42335

The live event will be recorded and available for replay. The conference call and webcast details are also included inside the Investors section of the Vyant Bio corporate website at www.vyantbio.com.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, the “Company”), an emerging global drug discovery company, is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) and oncology-related disorders. With leading-edge capabilities in data science, biological and chemical sciences, engineering, and regulatory affairs, Vyant Bio capitalizes on in silico, human cell-derived in vitro disease models, and in vivo discovery technologies to identify novel biological targets and valuable therapeutics for patients. Vyant Bio operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Formerly known as Cancer Genetics, Inc., the Company’s name was changed to Vyant Bio, Inc. in March 2021. Vyant Bio is headquartered in the US, with offices in Europe and Australia.

