Momentive Expands Market Research Panel to Reach Highly Targeted B2B and Healthcare Audiences

11.08.2021   

Dynata and Schlesinger Group augment the global Momentive panel to help customers better target decision-makers in healthcare, technology, IT, financial services, and more

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced an expansion of the company’s market research targeting capabilities to meet the growing demand from business-to-business (B2B) customers. Leading market research firms Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, and Schlesinger Group will expand the Momentive panel—which previously offered instant access to over 144 million respondents worldwide—by several million more in B2B research, enabling Momentive customers to use more granular targeting criteria for B2B audiences. This expanded capability is available now for Momentive customers.

Top consumer brands like Allbirds use Momentive to drive consumer research that helps them win in their markets. With the expanded B2B panel, Momentive now also empowers organizations in multiple sectors including technology, healthcare, IT, and financial services to target professional audiences with standalone studies and recurring research like brand tracking, with specialized targeting and data consistency in each wave. These research methods were typically reserved for consumer research, but this expansion empowers in-depth research at a more frequent pace with business decision-makers. With the addition of these panels, researchers can now reach highly targeted individuals ranging from IT directors at software companies, to technicians in the biotech industry, to patients across all therapeutic areas, including not just common conditions but also rare diseases.

“We know from working with our clients that true insights come from real people, vetted and verified, that fit the purpose of a research project,” said Michael Sanfelippo, senior vice president of customer experience at Dynata. “Dynata’s rich B2B and healthcare panels are built to deliver the precise audiences needed for meaningful, impactful insights. Those panelists – from C-level to operational and clinical leaders – are qualified using proprietary automated and manual processes to ensure they are real, qualified and responsive, and will deliver a depth and breadth that will help Momentive’s clients uncover the insights they need to power optimal decision-making.”

“The demand for agile, B2B research has never been higher,” said Priyanka Carr, general manager of the global insights business at Momentive. “We’re thrilled to extend our B2B capabilities even further, and our customers are, too. One of our hedge fund customers used Momentive to reach IT decision-makers as part of its research into an enterprise software company. With Momentive, they were able to confirm their investment thesis and commit capital to the deal. This expanded B2B panel will result in more success stories like this, and we’re eager to see what our customers will accomplish.”

About Momentive
Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

