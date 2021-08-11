Stingray Acquires Minority Interest in The Singing Machine Company

Singing Machine is the most recognized brand in home karaoke hardware, with worldwide distribution of over 1,000,000 karaoke products per year, while Stingray delivers to Singing Machine customers the most extensive library of expertly produced and licensed karaoke content. Stingray produces new karaoke titles in the style of today’s top-charting artists to ensure that Singing Machine customers will enjoy the most popular content without delay.

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has acquired a minority interest in its long-standing business partner, The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SMDM), widely recognized as the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. With the consummation of this transaction, Stingray emerges as the dominant provider of karaoke solutions.

“Stingray and Singing Machine have been long-time friends and partners with a shared passion for connecting people through music,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder and CEO of Stingray. “We are thrilled to invest in Singing Machine and secure access to its important karaoke distribution channel, leverage its products and consequently increase Stingray Karaoke downloads and revenues. This transaction demonstrates our intent and ability to act as an industry leader.”

Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine, commented, “We’re excited to take our long-time partnership with Stingray to the next level to develop the future vision of karaoke hardware and music content integration. We all share the same excitement and passion to innovate and deliver a new, highly engaging karaoke experience to our customers around the world.”