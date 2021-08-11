Seanergy Announces Share Repurchase Plan

August 1 1 , 202 1 - Glyfada , Greece - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan (the “Plan”). Under the Plan, the Company may repurchase up to $17 million of its outstanding common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company’s market capitalization as of August 10, 2021.

“We believe that the share price and the market value of Seanergy are currently significantly undervalued both in terms of the underlying asset or equity value of the Company, and also in terms of our solid ability to generate earnings in the current market environment. Considering this, we feel that a share buyback is the correct and well-timed capital allocation decision.

By using our strong balance sheet and our fleet’s robust cash-flow generating capacity to reduce the number of outstanding common shares, we can increase stockholder value, while maintaining sufficient liquidity reserves to take advantage of attractive market opportunities.”

The Company may repurchase common shares in open-market transactions pursuant to Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5‐1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Any repurchases pursuant to the Plan will be made at management’s discretion at prices considered to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, applicable securities laws and the Company’s financial performance. The Plan may be suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Plan does not obligate the Company to purchase any of its shares. The Board of Directors’ authorization of the Plan is effective immediately and expires on December 31, 2022.