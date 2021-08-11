II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Place: Virtual



Participants

Dr. Sung Joon Kim – Vice President, Product Management, SiC Power Devices & Modules

Mark Lourie – Vice President, Corporate Communications & Brand Development

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

