Notification on changes of the agenda of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Board of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”, registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia (hereafter – the Company) respecting the request of shareholders to provide more time to propose candidates of members of the Audit Committee informs that the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which will take place on September 6, 2021 at 12.00 at the premises of the Company at Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia using electronic means of communication, is not supplemented with following items “3. Recalling of the Company Audit Committee members” and “4. Election of the Company Audit Committee”.

In order to decide above mentioned items the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be called up respecting due dates defined in the legislative acts.

