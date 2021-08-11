checkAd

Verizon Business Streamlines Patient Care Experience with Advancements to BlueJeans Telehealth

What you need to know:

  • New Televisit Tile and Apple Health app integration let patients securely share certain health data with practitioners and healthcare providers during telehealth appointments

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced that BlueJeans Telehealth, a purpose-built, HIPAA-ready virtual care solution to help drive better patient interactions, now includes new features and integrations to further enhance virtual encounters with a more rounded view of the patient’s health. Building on the overall patient care experience, the new Televisit Tile and integration with the Apple Health app empower patients to share specific categories of health data like heart rate, sleep, falls, and more with their provider during telehealth appointments for more informed conversations, while providing patients with control over which data they choose to share.

According to McKinsey and Company, as of July 2021, telehealth utilization has stabilized at levels 38X higher than before the pandemic. The same study found that “between 40 and 60 percent of consumers express interest in a set of broader virtual health solutions, such as a ‘digital front door’ or lower-cost virtual-first health plan.” Designed from the ground up working closely with leading healthcare providers, BlueJeans Telehealth promotes successful virtual encounters by simplifying the join and visit experience, extending the reach of services available and providing more flexibility for patients and healthcare providers.

Delivering Data-Driven Care

By mapping the patient experience more closely to clinical team workflows, BlueJeans Telehealth helps replicate the experience of onsite care encounters and patient interactions, while also providing the flexibility of virtual-first care. BlueJeans Telehealth now features a new Televisit Tile that compiles and displays encounter-specific information collected during the visit. The Tile displays patient-entered symptom data and will support information and document sharing to ensure a seamless communication exchange with healthcare providers. Ideal for group sessions, the new Tile features a patient selector to ensure that user data will only be viewable and secure between the patient and their healthcare provider.

