Cryo-Cell International to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International announces that Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, David Portnoy, will be presenting at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on August 18th, 2021.

David Portnoy, Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Cryo-Cell International, will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, August 18th at 2:45 PM EDT. The presentation will consist of a 20-minute corporate overview and update, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session.

Cryo-Cell International (symbol: CCEL), the world’s first cord blood bank, ‎entered into a ‎license ‎‎agreement with ‎Duke ‎University‎ in February 2021 that transformed CCEL into an autonomous, ‎vertically ‎‎integrated cellular therapy company that ‎will soon treat patients under FDA-approved INDs at ‎‎its first infusion clinic, which is set to open in early 2022.

The Cryo-Cell presentation for the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit ‎can be accessed by registering via the link below:

Cryo-Cell Q3 Investor Summit Webinar Registration - Zoom

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing technology.

