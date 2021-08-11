Cryo-Cell International to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

David Portnoy, Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Cryo-Cell International, will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, August 18th at 2:45 PM EDT. The presentation will consist of a 20-minute corporate overview and update, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session.

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International announces that Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, David Portnoy, will be presenting at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on August 18 th , 2021.

Cryo-Cell International (symbol: CCEL), the world’s first cord blood bank, ‎entered into a ‎license ‎‎agreement with ‎Duke ‎University‎ in February 2021 that transformed CCEL into an autonomous, ‎vertically ‎‎integrated cellular therapy company that ‎will soon treat patients under FDA-approved INDs at ‎‎its first infusion clinic, which is set to open in early 2022.

The Cryo-Cell presentation for the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit ‎can be accessed by registering via the link below:

Cryo-Cell Q3 Investor Summit Webinar Registration - Zoom‎

