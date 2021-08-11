checkAd

Del Taco Makes Gains in Atlanta Market With New Restaurant Opening

Leading Mexican chain continues Southeastern expansion with 23rd location in Georgia

GRIFFIN, Ga., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest location in the South Atlanta area at 1443 North Expressway in Griffin. The new location marks number three of a multi-unit deal with veteran franchisee, Mac Kamara of MK Energy, LLC and the 23rd Del Taco location in the Georgia market all together.

“Del Taco has been an outstanding partner over the last few years and the Atlanta residents have really loved the winning combination of value, tremendous flavor and quality customer service at our locations in Fayetteville and Riverdale,” said Kamara. “Griffin-Spalding is a bustling community filled with a rich history and lots of charm and we are excited to become part of the community.” Kamara is a seasoned franchisee partner and has a proven track record owning and operating BP, Circle K and Subway locations for more than 16 years, in addition to several years with Del Taco.

The new Griffin restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of conveniently offering its guests its signature Mexican favorites. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians in Griffin can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Those in the Atlanta area are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items including a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more. Hamburgers and Crinkle Cut fries, along with a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items, round out the restaurant’s best-in-class variety that is offered year-round.

For those interested in joining the Griffin Del Taco team, positions are listed at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit  www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Tara Woodall
Allison + Partners
deltaco@allisonpr.com
619-342-9386





