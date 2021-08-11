checkAd

Dolphin Entertainment to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on August 16, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET to review the results.

Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date, Time: August 16, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET
Toll-Free: 844-407-9500
International: 862-298-0850 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/42377

Conference Call Replay Information
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
Reference ID: 42377
Webcast replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/42377

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
Dolphin Entertainment is a leading entertainment marketing and content production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659031/Dolphin-Entertainment-to-Host-Second ...




Disclaimer

