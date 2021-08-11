checkAd

First Horizon Migrates Digital-Only VirtualBank to the Apiture Open Platform

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 15:05  |  17   |   |   

Apiture Open to accelerate digital transformation and enhance client experience for First Horizon VirtualBank clientsWILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Apiture, a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions, announced …

Apiture Open to accelerate digital transformation and enhance client experience for First Horizon VirtualBank clients

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Apiture, a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions, announced today the migration of First Horizon Bank's digital brand, VirtualBank, to the Apiture Open platform. After merging with IBERIABANK in 2020, Memphis, Tennessee-based First Horizon currently has over $87 billion in assets with 500 branch locations across twelve states.

VirtualBank is First Horizon's digital-only banking experience, which is designed to create a differentiated digital brand for the bank. Through integrations with innovative technology solutions, VirtualBank enables First Horizon to expand its client base by providing a digital-only banking experience to both new and existing clients.

"We are excited to partner with Apiture for our VirtualBank brand," said Anthony Restel, chief operating officer at First Horizon. "Apiture's API-first platform will enable VirtualBank to work with the leading technology companies we need to be able to compete in a digital-first market."

To launch VirtualBank, First Horizon used Apiture's Direct Bank solution as the backbone to integrate with other leading API-driven fintechs, enabling implementation and go-live to be completed in less than eight months.

"The VirtualBank project is a prime example of Apiture's mission - to empower financial institutions to compete and excel in a digital-first market," said Chris Babcock, chief executive officer at Apiture. "We have partnered closely with the First Horizon team to provide a differentiated and truly unique banking experience for their clients."

Apiture Open's cloud-native, next-generation technology enables financial institutions to deliver a unique digital banking experience, built to evolve in step with the rapid rate of change in today's financial world.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides FIs with the integrations, capabilities, and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture has developed innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture products currently serve over 400 financial institutions within the United States market. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.apiture.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (FHN), with $87.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Perry (Herman)
Caliber Corporate Advisers
lauren@calibercorporate.com
952.221.4615

SOURCE: Apiture



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659148/First-Horizon-Migrates-Digital-Only- ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Horizon Migrates Digital-Only VirtualBank to the Apiture Open Platform Apiture Open to accelerate digital transformation and enhance client experience for First Horizon VirtualBank clientsWILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Apiture, a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions, announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
MoSys, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...