checkAd

SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix to Release smartCar Accessories for Sale

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Company anticipated to rollout a series of accessory launches including MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power DeliveryGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a …

Company anticipated to rollout a series of accessory launches including MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced Applied Magix's planned release of new car accessories. The first accessory is expected to be a MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery (PD) capability.

In June 2021, Applied Magix launched the MagixDrive Wireless CarPlay adapter, the company's first branded and inaugural Apple CarPlay product, which allows users to access CarPlay wirelessly using an iPhone. Going forward, Applied Magix plans to release several other accessories for the smartCar. The MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery (PD) capability is expected to be the first in a series of accessory launches.

"With the 30W PD capabilities of our Truly Convenient charger in your car, not only will your iPhone and iPad charge much faster, reaching 50% charge in half an hour, and 80% charge in an hour, but our charger also provides two USB-C ports, benefitting passengers' iPhones as well. Sharing is caring, after all," says Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix.

The benefits of 30W of Power Delivery can be seen in this analysis:

https://www.inviolabs.com/blogs/news/iphone-11-charging-test-which-usb ...

Applied Magix expects the MagixPower car adapter to be available later this year.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

Investor Relations Contact

(303) 991-8000
ir@spyr.com

SOURCE: SPYR, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659281/SPYR-Technologies-Applied-Magix-to-R ...

SPYR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix to Release smartCar Accessories for Sale Company anticipated to rollout a series of accessory launches including MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power DeliveryGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
MoSys, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its MagixDrive Wireless CarPlay Devices
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21SPYR Technologies Announces Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market
Accesswire | Analysen