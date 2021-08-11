Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
- (PLX AI) – Nel has not announced a significant amount of orders so far this year despite a strong market, which could be a worry, analysts at SEB said.
- With only 22 MW of firm orders announced so far this year (2 MW in the second quarter) and costs rising, Q2 earnings may disappoint, SEB said
- SEB cut its price target on Nel to NOK 15 from NOK 20 and maintained a hold rating
- Nel is scheduled to release Q2 earnings on Aug. 19
