Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says

(PLX AI) – Nel has not announced a significant amount of orders so far this year despite a strong market, which could be a worry, analysts at SEB said.

With only 22 MW of firm orders announced so far this year (2 MW in the second quarter) and costs rising, Q2 earnings may disappoint, SEB said

SEB cut its price target on Nel to NOK 15 from NOK 20 and maintained a hold rating

Nel is scheduled to release Q2 earnings on Aug. 19



