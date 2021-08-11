Powtoon Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Seamless Video Creation & Collaboration

Year after year, research in the field of visual communication shows that 48% ofall employees consider video the most engaging form of communication (TechSmith,2020). In video-savvy organizations, employees are twice as likely to rate theircompanies highly when it comes to collaboration, and 75% more likely to ratethem highly on employee engagement (Global Web Index, 2021).Powtoon is proud to be among one of the first platforms in this new category,allowing Teams users to intuitively create, share, and collaborate on videosdirectly within their Teams platform.Powtoon's Founder and CEO, Ilya Spitalnik said, "Just as a picture is worth athousand words, a short video gives everyone in the organization a solidreference point, a visual baseline, to start from and always go back to. I'mexcited to see how Powtoon makes it easier for Microsoft Teams users to deliverinformation through video, and more importantly, to collaborate, comment, andreceive instant feedback on videos they're working on."As a visual communication platform, Powtoon's intuitive interface allows anyonewith the ability to create a PowerPoint to also create engaging videos. Byintegrating into the Teams environment, users can now:- Create and customize powerful videos and visual content without leaving Teams- Share videos via group channels and direct chats to close knowledge gaps- Collaborate on Powtoon videos from their Teams tab to speed up approvalprocesses and get feedback faster"We are pleased to welcome Powtoon's visual communication platform into theMicrosoft Teams ecosystem," said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft TeamsPlatform at Microsoft. "Teams users are always searching for the bestapplications to improve communication and alignment across their organization.Powtoon video creation app will make it simple and quick for our users to createand share video and visual content without interrupting their flow of work."Click here (https://bit.ly/2XcpSjB) to get started using Powtoon on TeamsAbout PowtoonUsed by over 30 million people worldwide, Powtoon's visual communicationplatform empowers individuals, teams, and enterprises to transform complex andscattered information into powerful videos and visual content with aprofessional look and feel. Powtoon's collaborative platform makes visualcommunication easy to create, simple to manage, and quick to distribute. Withhundreds of inspirational templates, branded characters, and millions ofroyalty-free footage and images, easily create videos in every style and format- animated explainers, whiteboard tutorials, promotional videos, screenrecordings, video infographics, face-to-camera videos, and beyond.Contact:Danielle AnnisExecutive Operationsdanielle.annis@powtoon.com+972544423993Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157944/4991682OTS: Powtoon