Powtoon Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Seamless Video Creation & Collaboration

11.08.2021, 15:10  |  24   |   |   

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Powtoon (https://www.powtoon.com/) , a leading Visual
Communication Platform, announced today it has released a seamless integration
with Microsoft Teams, enabling users to easily create, share, edit, and get
feedback on videos in one collaborative workspace for enterprises.

In the new hybrid workplace, employees across all levels of the organization are
experiencing a communication crisis. With more tools to communicate than ever
before, achieving team alignment is increasingly difficult. In their personal
lives, employees are used to consuming bite-sized information on apps like
YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook, and they expect their company's communication to
mimic the nature of these formats.

Year after year, research in the field of visual communication shows that 48% of
all employees consider video the most engaging form of communication (TechSmith,
2020). In video-savvy organizations, employees are twice as likely to rate their
companies highly when it comes to collaboration, and 75% more likely to rate
them highly on employee engagement (Global Web Index, 2021).

Powtoon is proud to be among one of the first platforms in this new category,
allowing Teams users to intuitively create, share, and collaborate on videos
directly within their Teams platform.

Powtoon's Founder and CEO, Ilya Spitalnik said, "Just as a picture is worth a
thousand words, a short video gives everyone in the organization a solid
reference point, a visual baseline, to start from and always go back to. I'm
excited to see how Powtoon makes it easier for Microsoft Teams users to deliver
information through video, and more importantly, to collaborate, comment, and
receive instant feedback on videos they're working on."

As a visual communication platform, Powtoon's intuitive interface allows anyone
with the ability to create a PowerPoint to also create engaging videos. By
integrating into the Teams environment, users can now:

- Create and customize powerful videos and visual content without leaving Teams
- Share videos via group channels and direct chats to close knowledge gaps
- Collaborate on Powtoon videos from their Teams tab to speed up approval
processes and get feedback faster

"We are pleased to welcome Powtoon's visual communication platform into the
Microsoft Teams ecosystem," said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams
Platform at Microsoft. "Teams users are always searching for the best
applications to improve communication and alignment across their organization.
Powtoon video creation app will make it simple and quick for our users to create
and share video and visual content without interrupting their flow of work."

Click here (https://bit.ly/2XcpSjB) to get started using Powtoon on Teams

About Powtoon

Used by over 30 million people worldwide, Powtoon's visual communication
platform empowers individuals, teams, and enterprises to transform complex and
scattered information into powerful videos and visual content with a
professional look and feel. Powtoon's collaborative platform makes visual
communication easy to create, simple to manage, and quick to distribute. With
hundreds of inspirational templates, branded characters, and millions of
royalty-free footage and images, easily create videos in every style and format
- animated explainers, whiteboard tutorials, promotional videos, screen
recordings, video infographics, face-to-camera videos, and beyond.

Contact:

Danielle Annis
Executive Operations
danielle.annis@powtoon.com
+972544423993

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157944/4991682
OTS: Powtoon



