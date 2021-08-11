Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Host Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 1098034 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgsports.com under the heading “Events.”