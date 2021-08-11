Rush Street Interactive Invests in Online Casino Supplier & Technology Provider Boom Entertainment; Secures Mobile Sports Betting and Casino Market Access Rights in Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico

In addition to the investment, RSI and Boom have entered into a comprehensive commercial agreement. As part of that agreement, Boom will integrate its remote gaming server and license online casino and sports betting games for RSI to make available to its real money and social casino players via RSI’s proprietary online gaming platform. Boom will also develop certain custom games for which RSI will have exclusivity rights on for at least one year, ensuring RSI will be able to offer its players unique and differentiated games to play.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that it has made a minority investment in Boom Entertainment (“Boom”), a premier game developer and technology provider that has created and operated some of the most successful sports gaming apps in the United States on behalf of numerous leading brands.

Additionally, through Boom’s relationship with certain land-based casinos in Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico, RSI will receive market access opportunities to operate online casino and sports betting in those new states, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals. In Louisiana, RSI expects to launch mobile sports betting operations during the upcoming football season following the legalization of sports betting in the state in June 2021.

Richard Schwartz, President of RSI, said, “Boom shares our focus on technological excellence and innovation, and the team has a proven ability to design games that retain players through simple, yet creative, game mechanics. By bringing this content to BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, our investment and partnership with Boom are consistent with RSI’s strategy to offer customers the best user experience and widest range of games available in the industry. Moreover, we are very pleased to add Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico to the growing list of states in which RSI has obtained market access relationships as we continue to expand across the country and position RSI to reach gaming enthusiasts wherever they may be.”

Founded in 2015 and based in New York, Boom has established itself as a best-in-class game developer and technology provider, helping to augment the online gaming offerings of such partners as NBC Sports, MSG Network, and Golf. Boom develops rapidly scalable products and content across the online casino and free-to-play categories, including its highly successful flagship product, NBC Sports Predictor. Its proprietary platforms help Boom’s partners create valuable user databases and conversion funnels for real-money gaming.