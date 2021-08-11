Rogers wins five awards from Opensignal, leading the industry once again with Canada’s First, Largest and Most Reliable 5G Network*

Now reaching more than 800 communities across Canada, Rogers 5G offers customers the best gaming and voice app experiences and the most time spent on this next generation network than any other carrier

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by Opensignal2 ranked the Rogers 5G network number one in Canada across five categories, including for 5G Reach, 5G Availability, 5G Voice App Experience, 5G Games Experience and tied first for 5G Upload Speed. With Rogers, customers can access 5G in the most places across Canada, while enjoying fast upload and download speeds, and the best user experience on applications for gaming on the go or connecting with friends, family, and colleagues via collaboration applications like WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime or Facebook Messenger.

