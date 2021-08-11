Rogers wins five awards from Opensignal, leading the industry once again with Canada’s First, Largest and Most Reliable 5G Network*
Now reaching more than 800 communities across Canada, Rogers 5G offers customers the best gaming and voice app experiences and the most time spent on this next generation network than any other carrier
TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by Opensignal2 ranked the Rogers 5G network number one in Canada across five categories, including for 5G Reach, 5G
Availability, 5G Voice App Experience, 5G Games Experience and tied first for 5G Upload Speed. With Rogers, customers can access 5G in the most places across Canada, while enjoying fast upload and
download speeds, and the best user experience on applications for gaming on the go or connecting with friends, family, and colleagues via collaboration applications like WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime
or Facebook Messenger.
"Now more than ever, we know that connectivity plays a vital role, and today’s results from Opensignal indicate that our 5G network offers customers the furthest reaching network and superior experiences on a range of collaboration applications to support consumers and businesses,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers Communications. “Today’s recognition proves that our network investments are supporting Canadians with a world-class 5G experience as we continue to enhance and expand the network across Canada, now reaching more than 800 communities from coast to coast to coast.”
Detailed results from Opensignal’s Canada 5G User Experience Report include:
- 5G Reach: This represents the proportion of locations where 5G users have connected to 5G out of all the locations those users have visited. With an outright win in this category, Rogers offers 5G in more locations than any other carrier.
- 5G Availability: Rogers customers were able to connect to 5G for the most amount of time.
- 5G Voice App Experience: Whether it’s connecting with friends and family, or relying on applications to support virtual work, online learning, or remote healthcare, Rogers 5G customers have the best voice app experience when using collaboration apps like WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime and Facebook Messenger.
- 5G Games Experience: 5G brings multiplayer gaming on the go to a new level. The only operator to receive an Excellent rating with 86.2 points out of 100, Rogers offers customers the best 5G games experience with fast response times.
-
Tied first for 5G Upload Speed: From posting photos and videos on social media to sending large work files, sharing content relies on upload speed, and Rogers customers get fast
5G upload speeds at 19.5 Megabits per second (Mbps).
