

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.08.2021 / 15:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: André Last name(s): Kolbinger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Option to acquire shares with ISIN DE000A2GS609 Exercise price: 24.30 EUR

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of 32,000 options

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

