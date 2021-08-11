checkAd

Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Additional Distribution Partner

Spikes CBDX New Delta 8 Products Quickly Helps Expand Distribution

Longwood, FL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, teams up with Gainesville’s Sacred Leaf Shops in a distribution partnership to grow the Spikes CBDX brand in Gainesville, FL and its surrounding areas.

Spikes CBDX has recently added new Delta 8 to its portfolio of hemp-based products. This addition has already created opportunities for the Company. Spikes CBDX began working with Sacred Leaf Shops in July as a wholesale customer, and the opportunity to expand into a distribution partnership was discussed then, and now it is official. Sacred Leaf is working to be a Spikes CBDX hub in Gainesville for other CBD outlets in the area. Brandon Spikes played linebacker for the Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009, winning two national championships, and he will be inducted into the UF Hall of Fame this October. There are plans for a launch party prior to the induction ceremony to promote Spikes CBDX for all of Gator Nation to see.

Brandon Spikes developed Spikes CBDX to help athletes avoid injuries and recover quickly, without medications and their side effects. This was the driver behind the Spikes CBDX product line, creating products everyone could benefit from. Spikes CBDX products will help do just that by promoting natural recovery, pain relief, reduced inflammation, increased focus, stress relief and a better night’s sleep.

“Working with Sacred Leaf Shops has been exciting as the opportunities are growing. There are big plans happening behind the scenes to make Spikes CBDX known in Gainesville where Brandon Spikes left quite the legacy,” says Matthew Nichols, Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

