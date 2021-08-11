Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Additional Distribution Partner

Spikes CBDX New Delta 8 Products Quickly Helps Expand Distribution

Longwood, FL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, teams up with Gainesville’s Sacred Leaf Shops in a distribution partnership to grow the Spikes CBDX brand in Gainesville, FL and its surrounding areas.



Spikes CBDX has recently added new Delta 8 to its portfolio of hemp-based products. This addition has already created opportunities for the Company. Spikes CBDX began working with Sacred Leaf Shops in July as a wholesale customer, and the opportunity to expand into a distribution partnership was discussed then, and now it is official. Sacred Leaf is working to be a Spikes CBDX hub in Gainesville for other CBD outlets in the area. Brandon Spikes played linebacker for the Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009, winning two national championships, and he will be inducted into the UF Hall of Fame this October. There are plans for a launch party prior to the induction ceremony to promote Spikes CBDX for all of Gator Nation to see.



Brandon Spikes developed Spikes CBDX to help athletes avoid injuries and recover quickly, without medications and their side effects. This was the driver behind the Spikes CBDX product line, creating products everyone could benefit from. Spikes CBDX products will help do just that by promoting natural recovery, pain relief, reduced inflammation, increased focus, stress relief and a better night’s sleep.