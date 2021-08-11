- Faster and more accurate root cause analysis and amount of data to be assessed drive the growth of the global AIOps market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AIOps Market by Component (Platform and Services), Application (Real-Time Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Network & Security Management, Application Performance Management, & Others), Deployment (On Premise and Cloud), and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Government, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global AIOps market generated $26.33 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $644.96 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 37.90% from 2021 to 2030.