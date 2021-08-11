checkAd

AIOps Market to Reach $644.96 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 37.90% CAGR Allied Market Research

- Faster and more accurate root cause analysis and amount of data to be assessed drive the growth of the global AIOps market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AIOps Market by Component (Platform and Services), Application (Real-Time Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Network & Security Management, Application Performance Management, & Others), Deployment (On Premise and Cloud), and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Government, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global AIOps market generated $26.33 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $644.96 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 37.90% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Faster and more accurate root cause analysis and amount of data to be assessed drive the growth of the global AIOps market. However, requirement for highly skilled professionals to implement and update and heavy functional demand hinder the market growth. On the other handrise in awareness regarding the capabilities of AIOps in the enterprise and corporate world and rise in cloud adoption and rising data volumes creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The emergence of covid-19 positively affected the AIOps Market due to work-from-home policies.
  • Many businesses invested in AIOps solutions to ease the growing complexity in IT requirements for many business enterprises.

The platform segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than four-fifths of the global AIOps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing connectivity within the IT operations, growing demand for image recognition system and used for growth of knowledge. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 40.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to advancement in AI technologies and adoption of varied deployments.

