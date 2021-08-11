TELUS’ world-leading mobile network earns the top spot from UK-based Opensignal, winning six awards

TELUS tops the industry again with six Mobile Network Experience Report categories, including fastest 5G upload and download speeds and best 4G coverage experience

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely on reliable and robust network connectivity, TELUS is proud to announce that our mobile network has once again led the industry in Opensignal’s Canada Mobile Network Experience Report 1. TELUS remains the carrier to beat when it comes to mobile network experience in Canada, earning the top spot in six of the seven categories, outright winning four (Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience) and tying for first in Games Experience and 4G Coverage Experience. TELUS also tied for first in 5G Video Experience, 5G Download Speed, and 5G Upload Speed in Opensignal’s 5G Experience Report 2, reinforcing the strength and superiority of our network across the country.

