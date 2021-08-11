checkAd

TELUS’ world-leading mobile network earns the top spot from UK-based Opensignal, winning six awards

TELUS tops the industry again with six Mobile Network Experience Report categories, including fastest 5G upload and download speeds and best 4G coverage experience

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely on reliable and robust network connectivity, TELUS is proud to announce that our mobile network has once again led the industry in Opensignal’s Canada Mobile Network Experience Report1. TELUS remains the carrier to beat when it comes to mobile network experience in Canada, earning the top spot in six of the seven categories, outright winning four (Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience) and tying for first in Games Experience and 4G Coverage Experience. TELUS also tied for first in 5G Video Experience, 5G Download Speed, and 5G Upload Speed in Opensignal’s 5G Experience Report2, reinforcing the strength and superiority of our network across the country.

“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as UK-based Opensignal, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “This is the ninth consecutive time TELUS’ mobile network has earned top recognition from Opensignal, as our team, including our engineers and network innovators, have worked diligently to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

Highlights from the reports include:

  • With an average download speed of 73.9 Mbps, TELUS users continue to experience the fastest overall download speeds in Canada: TELUS’ speeds were 5.8 per cent faster than the second place carrier, and a whopping 28.6 per cent faster than the third place carrier
  • TELUS jointly won in 5G Download Speeds with speeds 63.2-69.7 Mbps faster than those of the third place carrier.
  • TELUS also jointly won in 5G Upload Speeds and 5G Video Experience, receiving an “Excellent” rating in the latter category
  • TELUS outright wins in Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, and Upload Speed Experience
  • TELUS jointly wins in Games Experience and 4G Coverage Experience
