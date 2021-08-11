checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.08.2021 / 15:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Steil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Amendment/correction of the notification published on August 9, 2021, 13:19; the aggregated notification of three discretionary orders dated August 5, 2021 is replaced by three separate notifications.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
Discretionary order for the acquisition of 9,849 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.52933 EUR 261287.37 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.52933 EUR 261287.37 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69827  11.08.2021 



