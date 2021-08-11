checkAd

JetBlue Technology Ventures’ Portfolio Company Joby Aviation Becomes Publicly Traded Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 15:30  |  29   |   |   

JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the corporate venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), today congratulates its portfolio company Joby Aviation, Inc. (Joby) on the completion of its merger with Reinvent Technology Partners (Reinvent), a special purpose acquisition company. The combined company is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for public trading under the ticker symbols “JOBY” and “JOBY WS,” respectively.

“We’re incredibly proud of the Joby team for all of the hard work that led to this moment and look forward to following their success for years to come. Joby’s product will transform the way that people move about urban environments every day, and also solve rising traffic congestion and vehicle pollution within connected cities,” said Amy Burr, president of JetBlue Technology Ventures.

Joby is building a fully-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger aircraft that it intends to operate for commercial use in the U.S. beginning in 2024. The piloted, four-passenger aircraft travels at speeds up to 200 miles per hour, flies 150 miles on a single charge, and will be significantly quieter than existing rotorcraft or small planes during takeoff and landing.

“Aviation connects the world in critically important ways, but today it does that at the expense of our planet. By taking Joby public we have the opportunity to drive a renaissance in aviation, making emissions-free flight a part of everyday life. This is our generation’s moonshot moment, and at Joby we’re proud to be leaning in,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO at Joby.

JTV’s initial 2017 strategic investment in Joby aligns with its commitment to identify and invest in sustainable travel technology. In doing so, the subsidiary also aids JetBlue’s mission to become a sustainability leader. This announcement follows recent news that JetBlue is working in conjunction with Joby and Signature Aviation to ensure that the carbon markets for aviation include the generation of credits for flights powered by green electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies.

JTV continues to support Joby’s success via follow-on investments and assistance to help grow the company. JTV’s founder Bonny Simi joined Joby in December 2020 to serve as Joby’s Head of Air Operations and People to continue to guide the strategic direction of the company.

About JetBlue Technology Ventures

JetBlue Technology Ventures invests in and partners with early stage startups innovating in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The company prioritizes investments that advance the seamless customer-centric journey; reimagine the accommodation experience; next-generation aviation operations and enterprise tech; distribution, loyalty, and revenue management; and sustainable travel. Founded in 2016, JetBlue Technology Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and is located in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.JetBlueVentures.com.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc. is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which has a range of 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs more than 800 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Technology Ventures’ Portfolio Company Joby Aviation Becomes Publicly Traded Company JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the corporate venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), today congratulates its portfolio company Joby Aviation, Inc. (Joby) on the completion of its merger with Reinvent Technology Partners …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21JetBlue’s Soar with Reading Free Book Vending Machine Initiative Goes Virtual to Get Books into the Hands of Kids Who Need Them Most
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21JetBlue Strengthens Commitment as New York’s Hometown Airline With Intention to Keep Headquarters in New York City, Advance World-Class Terminal Project at JFK
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21JetBlue Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21JetBlue Renews Long-Term Partnership Agreements with Barclays and Mastercard
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21JetBlue and American Airlines Partnership Makes it Easier Than Ever for Customers to Return to Travel with Largest Schedule, More Benefits and a Seamless Travel Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21JetBlue Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21JetBlue Brings iPad Pro On Board for Pilots Starting This Summer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Joby Aviation, JetBlue and Signature Announce Pathway to Utilization of Electric and Hydrogen Aviation Credits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21JetBlue Expands Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel as Part of its Strategy to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten