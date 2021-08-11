checkAd

Compact Laminate Market Worth US$ 4,286.13 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Compact Laminate Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, End Use, and Geography," the market is projected to grow from US$ 3,619.18 million in 2020 to US$ 4,286.13 by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021–2028.

The compact laminate is a durable surface that is used in residential, commercial, and industrial properties. It is formed by dipping layers of kraft paper into resin and drying the layers that are further compressed by laminate sheets on the top. Compared to other surfaces, compact laminates are frequently used in areas having high moisture as they are resistant to moisture, wear, and tear. Compact laminate is used for laboratories where the laminates are developed as chemical resistant, which will help in shielding the surfaces from a chemical attack. Compact laminates made up of electro-beam cured (EBC) acrylic resins are used in laboratories as they are resistant to chemicals, bases, and solvents.

Innovations in Compact Laminate Market

The manufacturers are developing innovative products, which will fulfill the consumer requirements and will improve the overall consumer experience. The manufacturers in the Compact Laminate Market are focusing on producing compact laminates having melamine resin impregnated core. The compact laminate made from melamine resin surface is inherently hygienic and can be disinfected, which is because of the density of its surface and ease of cleaning. The antibacterial protection on compact laminates delays the growth of up to 99.9% of the most frequent bacteria. Also, EGGER Group has produced compact laminates, which are made of melamine-resin-impregnated core papers and are used in tabletops and worktops, shop fittings, as well as individual furniture with special design requirements. Additionally, it has an antibacterial surface property, which is in accordance with ISO 22196. Thus, these innovative products are providing various growth opportunities in the compact laminate market.

