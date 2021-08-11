checkAd

SpartanNash Invites Store Guests to Help ‘Pour on Kindness’ with Companywide Milk Drive

11.08.2021   

Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced it has partnered with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM) for a companywide milk drive fundraiser to support local families in need. Ninety-five percent of food banks say they don’t have enough milk available for families, according to a survey by Feeding America.

SpartanNash Invites Store Guests to Help 'Pour on Kindness' with Companywide Milk Drive (Photo: Business Wire)

From Aug. 15-29, guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in nine states can join the fight against hunger by donating the approximate cost of one, two or three gallons of milk or rounding up to the nearest dollar at the checkout lane or online through the Fast Lane. More than 145 stores are participating, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Martin’s Super Markets and Dan’s Supermarket, to support more than 100 local food banks and pantries. Those who cannot make it to a store can text MILK to 23065 to donate.

"We know that hunger doesn’t take a day off – and the economic impact of COVID has caused increasing numbers of families to turn to food pantries and food banks for support,” said SpartanNash Vice President of Communications Adrienne Chance. “One-hundred percent of funds raised through our milk drive will be used to purchase milk at cost for families throughout the year.”

One in six Americans experiences hunger – a number that increased to one in five during the pandemic. Food banks and food pantries provide hunger-relief services by distributing food and grocery items such as milk and other pantry staples. Access to milk can help to close the nutrition gap, because milk provides potassium, calcium and vitamin D.

"Milk is one of the top three requested items at food banks, yet the average family only receives one gallon per year," said UDIM Director of Youth Wellness Programs Cortney Freeland. "This means families and children are missing out on milk’s high-quality protein and the essential nutrients it provides. Michigan’s dairy farmers are incredibly proud to partner with SpartanNash and its store guests on this amazing opportunity to provide fresher dairy to our communities in need and ensure everyone has access to nutritious foods."

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 148 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

About the United Dairy Industry of Michigan

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan is the umbrella organization for the Dairy Council of Michigan and the American Dairy Association of Michigan. On behalf of Michigan’s dairy farm families, these non-profit organizations provide science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier society, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. For more information, visit MilkMeansMore.org.

