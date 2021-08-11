HyreCar to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, today announced that the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Joe Furnari, CEO and Serge De Bock, CFO, will present starting at 3:00 pm ET. Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting contact your Canaccord representative.