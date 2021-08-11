checkAd

Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center Plus Five New Delivery Stations in Florida, Bringing Total State Investment to Over $18 Billion

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced an expanded investment in Florida with six new buildings to support operations closer to customers. The new robotics fulfillment center and five new delivery stations are expected to create more than 2,000 full-time jobs in the Sunshine State.

Amazon's new 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in Tallahassee, Florida in late 2022, will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items, such as books, electronics and toys, to customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

As Amazon continues to invest, the company has created more than 52,000 full-time jobs throughout the state according to findings from its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report. The report also notes Amazon’s more than $18 billion investment in the state and $530 billion in the U.S., since 2010 over the last decade, demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating quality jobs and generating economic opportunity.

The new 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in Tallahassee, Florida in late 2022, will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items, such as books, electronics and toys, to customers.

The five new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers. Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages. In addition, independent contractors gain the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Amazon expects the six new sites to open in 2022 at the following locations:

This announcement comes one week after the company announced a new fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, Florida, which is set to create 500 full-time jobs. Amazon currently operates more than 50 sites in Florida that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, including more than 10 facilities that launched in 2020.

