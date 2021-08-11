checkAd

Magellan Conducts Sampling Work at its Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho to Refine the Next Phase of its Exploration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 15:30  |  34   |   |   

WALLACE, ID, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), a US-focused precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the exploration and development of its flagship Center Star Gold Mine project in Idaho.

Magellan received its permit from the U.S. Forest Service allowing the Company to reopen Center Star's portals and posted the required bond in August 2020.  Work on the project began immediately afterwards, including the rehabilitation of roads leading to the mine. The main portal to the Center Star Mine was opened in the fall of 2020, with a large metal culvert placed in the opening of the portal for the purpose of stabilizing the opening and allowing safe entry into the underground workings of the mine. Drift repair and maintenance commenced in the fall and the initial repair and ground stabilization of a significant portion of the main level was completed in the spring and early summer of 2021.

"We are excited to make significant progress in advancing the development work on our Center Star Gold Mine project," said Mike Lavigne, President of Magellan. "With the main portal open and stabilized, geologists have been able to safely enter the mine in the area where the drift repair has been completed and are working on the next phase of exploration, including sampling and verification of historical sample data.”

The Center Star Mine has geological reports dating back to 1926 with the latest three reports completed in the 1980s. A 1981 report by Raymond Robinson estimated an ore block of approximately 30,000 tons at ore grades between 0.46oz/ton and 0.63 oz/ton. A report from Ken Brooks in 1984, referencing crosscut work from 1982, discovered two previously unknown veins, one vein assayed 1.09 oz/ton and the second vein assayed 2.75 oz/ton. Additionally, a 1987 report of a trenching program from Mariner Exploration detected significant gold mineralization which is approximately 60 feet thick and is exposed over a strike length of 2,200 feet.

“The next phase of sampling will determine the Company’s confidence level of the historical reports and will provide us with valuable information on the next phase of exploration and/or development,” added Lavigne.

Located near the Elk City mining district of Idaho, Center Star hosts high-grade gold mineralization that was discovered in the early 1900s, with periodic historic production and development work done under different ownership through the 1980s.   

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magellan Conducts Sampling Work at its Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho to Refine the Next Phase of its Exploration WALLACE, ID, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), a US-focused precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board