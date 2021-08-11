Magellan Conducts Sampling Work at its Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho to Refine the Next Phase of its Exploration

Magellan received its permit from the U.S. Forest Service allowing the Company to reopen Center Star's portals and posted the required bond in August 2020. Work on the project began immediately afterwards, including the rehabilitation of roads leading to the mine. The main portal to the Center Star Mine was opened in the fall of 2020, with a large metal culvert placed in the opening of the portal for the purpose of stabilizing the opening and allowing safe entry into the underground workings of the mine. Drift repair and maintenance commenced in the fall and the initial repair and ground stabilization of a significant portion of the main level was completed in the spring and early summer of 2021.

WALLACE, ID, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Magellan Gold Corporation ( OTCQB: MAGE ) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), a US-focused precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the exploration and development of its flagship Center Star Gold Mine project in Idaho.

"We are excited to make significant progress in advancing the development work on our Center Star Gold Mine project," said Mike Lavigne, President of Magellan. "With the main portal open and stabilized, geologists have been able to safely enter the mine in the area where the drift repair has been completed and are working on the next phase of exploration, including sampling and verification of historical sample data.”

The Center Star Mine has geological reports dating back to 1926 with the latest three reports completed in the 1980s. A 1981 report by Raymond Robinson estimated an ore block of approximately 30,000 tons at ore grades between 0.46oz/ton and 0.63 oz/ton. A report from Ken Brooks in 1984, referencing crosscut work from 1982, discovered two previously unknown veins, one vein assayed 1.09 oz/ton and the second vein assayed 2.75 oz/ton. Additionally, a 1987 report of a trenching program from Mariner Exploration detected significant gold mineralization which is approximately 60 feet thick and is exposed over a strike length of 2,200 feet.

“The next phase of sampling will determine the Company’s confidence level of the historical reports and will provide us with valuable information on the next phase of exploration and/or development,” added Lavigne.

Located near the Elk City mining district of Idaho, Center Star hosts high-grade gold mineralization that was discovered in the early 1900s, with periodic historic production and development work done under different ownership through the 1980s.