Skeljungur hf. Regarding media news on changes to Skeljungur hf.
Today a news report appeared that plans are being considered to transform Skeljungur into a listed investment company and that a shareholders’ meeting would be convened.
The company's Board wishes to emphasize that no such decision has been made.
For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.
