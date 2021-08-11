checkAd

Quad M Solutions Inc,. Announces Management and Board of Directors Changes

Joseph Frontiere and Douglas Cole added as Directors
Pat Dileo resigns from Board Of Directors and as CEO
Joseph Frontiere appointed Interim CEO

TOM'S RIVER, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quad M Solutions Inc. (OTC.PK: MMMM) has appointed Joseph Frontiere and Douglas Cole to its Board of Directors with Mr. Frontiere appointed its new Interim CEO. Pat Dileo has resigned from his positions as CEO and BOD member. The business bios of Messrs. Frontiere and Cole are disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021 [https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/66600/000149315221018638/form8 ...]

Mr. Frontiere stated, “I am extremely excited to join Quad M Solutions Inc. as a member of its BOD and as its acting CEO. I believe the company’s staffing solutions, that provides full medical insurance, fills a major need in the market for PEO’s (Professional Employer Organizations). I am impressed with the Company’s infrastructure and the progress the Company has made to allow it to scale its revenues. We want to emphasize data analytics, which will greatly improve the underwriting and development of new products through technology. In addition, I plan to implement several marketing partnerships to rapidly accelerate sales and earnings over the very near term. Under my leadership, we will focus on providing transparency, whether positive or negative, with open and regular communication with the shareholders.”

The Company currently has approximately 1700 insured members (which includes single employees, employee/spouse, employee/child or employee/family) that are benefitting from the Company’s partially self-insured medical benefit programs. The Company is currently meeting and in some cases, exceeding industry standards for each premium revenue dollar. The Company is also offering payroll services for these members with a significantly lower margin.

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc., is a public holding company that offers self-funded health plans, staffing services, HR-human resources, payroll services, retirement, supplemental and workers compensation insurance to small and mid-sized group employers with 1-500 employees, and to the exploding essential worker "Gig Economy," a labor market that is characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work, not permanent jobs. Our Company's four subsidiaries, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess, Inc., OpenAxess, Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, LLC are important in conveying who we are and what we do.

