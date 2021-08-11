checkAd

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Offers Private Label Opportunity

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to announce to shareholders and the public, that the Company has developed another outlet for growth.

2021 has already been an exciting year for Suntex Enterprises Inc. Growth has been constant and steady.
Budding Botanicals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suntex Enterprises Inc., has established a reputation for developing and marketing the finest quality products available in the CBD market. Budding Botanicals is known for using only exceptional ingredients to ensure a finished product that is superior to anything else available today. Other CBD companies have decided “If we can’t beat them, we’ll join them”.

Through popular demand, Budding Botanicals has now developed a private label, or “White Label” division. This department of Budding Botanicals assists the aspiring entrepreneur, Retail Chain or CBD enthusiast in the development of their own label utilizing the outstanding products Budding Botanicals spent years developing. Budding Botanicals has developed a unique production method that has allowed the Company to keep up with a rapidly increasing demand. This, along with the Company’s outstanding contacts in the labeling and packaging field, create a unique opportunity for expansion for the entrepreneur, retail chain, and for Budding Botanicals. Budding Botanicals will assist in every aspect of the process. The Company will aid in the development of the label, will produce the product, and will even ship the product. All of the Company’s phenomenal products are currently available for “Private Label” production. To access the exceptional line of products offered by Budding Botanicals, visit www.buddingbotanicalsca.com. Interested individuals can contact the Company directly.

Suntex Enterprises expects the new division of Budding Botanicals to add 20% to 30% growth to the Company’s revenues and 10% to 15% growth to profits in 2021. In 2022 the company is expecting as much as a 50% increase to the top line and 20% to 30% increase to the bottom line. This opportunity has been developed through overwhelming demand by customers wanting to retail the superior products offered by Budding Botanicals in their own markets.

Suntex Enterprises is committed to growth. The company is constantly seeking out opportunities to bring value to shareholders. Whether it be acquisition, internal development, organic growth or new opportunities, Suntex Enterprises will continue to seek out new and exciting avenues for expansion, growth and revenues.

Suntex Enterprises in launching a new Twitter address. The company invites the public to follow future updates through the Company’s new Twitter @Suntex110.

The public is also invited to follow Budding Botanicals on Twitter @BuddingCA.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Disclaimer

