CORRECTION: Former 2x New York Yankees World Series Champion Jim Leyritz To Appear On "Krush House" And "Krush House(TM) Legends" Video Podcasts This Friday August 13th 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz is joining the "Krush House™" crew and will be interviewed by company CEO Wayne Allyn Root during "Krush House™ Legends" this Friday to chat about his predictions for this current baseball season, his life, all things baseball and sports gambling.

"Now that we're past the Olympics and gearing up for the kickoff of football season and the pennant race in baseball so much is about to start happening on the field," said Jim Leyritz. "Looking forward to my interview with Krush House talking all kinds of sports with the guys," he said.

James Joseph Leyritz ("Leyritz") is a former professional baseball catcher and infielder. During his 11 year professional career, Leyritz played for the New York Yankees, Anaheim Angels, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers. During his career, Leyritz was a Member of the New York Yankees World Series Champions for the 1996 and 1999 season. Leyritz is known as one of the best postseason hitters in baseball history during the decade. After his playing time ended, Leyritzworked as a pitching coach for the Newark Bears, advisor to the New York Yankees, radio show co-host for MLB Radio, Fox, Los Angeles Angels Radio and SB Nation Radio.

Currently, Leyritz can be heard on Catching Heat with Jim Leyritz on Storic Media, available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are found. For further information, please see https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/catching-heat-with-jim-leyritz/i ....

Wayne Ally Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Our sports gambling podcast, Krush House™ brings our fans more than just insider gambling advice and interviews about gambling because we understand sports gamblers are also dedicated sports fans. That's why we bring so many sports legends on our podcast. It's an honor to add Jim Leyritz to our long list of legendary guests on Krush House™."

"Krush House™" airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com and is co-hosted by Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn and former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph.