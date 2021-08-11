Ayurcann Signs New Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Innocan Pharma

The agreement will see Ayurcann manufacture Innocan’s CBD Topical products consisting of its Relief and Go and SHIR Beauty skin care collections. Ayurcann will also act as the exclusive Canadian distributor for the products, and will pay royalties to Innocan based on net sales of the products sold by Ayurcann into the Canadian recreational and medical cannabis markets. The agreement is subject to Health Canada approval.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp to produce oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a manufacturing and distribution agreement with Innocan Pharma Corporation (“ Innocan ”), an Israel-based, pharmaceutical tech company focused on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining CBD.

“Ayurcann is excited for the opportunity to manufacture and introduce Innocan’s SHIR Beauty and skin care line as well their Relief & Go topical products in Canada. We believe that Innocan's patent-pending, CBD-integrated products will be some of the highest quality CBD products to enter the market to date. The pharmaceutical expertise of Innocan together with Ayurcann’s large extraction capacity and manufacturing capabilities will be combined to bring top of the line products to market at scale and price points that will allow for wide market access. This Agreement also positions both companies for CBD deregulation, allowing Ayurcann and Innocan's CBD products to be further scaled through national retailers at such time,” says CEO of Ayurcann, Igal Sudman.

"InnoCan is looking forward to selling its unique line of products in Canada in collaboration with Ayurcann," said Iris Bincovich, InnoCan's CEO and a member of Ayurcann’s advisory board. "The market opportunity in Canada is unique as Canada was one of the early adaptors of CBD usage and potential customers in Canada are knowledgeable about the benefits offered by CBD. We expect InnoCan's product to be accepted by the market, as it appreciates the high efficacy of CBD products."

