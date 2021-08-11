checkAd

Ayurcann Signs New Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Innocan Pharma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 15:40  |  29   |   |   

Company set to manufacture and distribute Innocan’s CBD Topicals

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp to produce oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a manufacturing and distribution agreement with Innocan Pharma Corporation (“Innocan”), an Israel-based, pharmaceutical tech company focused on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining CBD.

The agreement will see Ayurcann manufacture Innocan’s CBD Topical products consisting of its Relief and Go and SHIR Beauty skin care collections. Ayurcann will also act as the exclusive Canadian distributor for the products, and will pay royalties to Innocan based on net sales of the products sold by Ayurcann into the Canadian recreational and medical cannabis markets. The agreement is subject to Health Canada approval.

“Ayurcann is excited for the opportunity to manufacture and introduce Innocan’s SHIR Beauty and skin care line as well their Relief & Go topical products in Canada. We believe that Innocan's patent-pending, CBD-integrated products will be some of the highest quality CBD products to enter the market to date. The pharmaceutical expertise of Innocan together with Ayurcann’s large extraction capacity and manufacturing capabilities will be combined to bring top of the line products to market at scale and price points that will allow for wide market access. This Agreement also positions both companies for CBD deregulation, allowing Ayurcann and Innocan's CBD products to be further scaled through national retailers at such time,” says CEO of Ayurcann, Igal Sudman.

"InnoCan is looking forward to selling its unique line of products in Canada in collaboration with Ayurcann," said Iris Bincovich, InnoCan's CEO and a member of Ayurcann’s advisory board. "The market opportunity in Canada is unique as Canada was one of the early adaptors of CBD usage and potential customers in Canada are knowledgeable about the benefits offered by CBD. We expect InnoCan's product to be accepted by the market, as it appreciates the high efficacy of CBD products."

For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel:  905-492-3322 x30
Email: igal@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ayurcann Signs New Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Innocan Pharma Company set to manufacture and distribute Innocan’s CBD TopicalsTORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board