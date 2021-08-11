checkAd

After a Year Like no Other, Alabama Destinations Career Academy is Gearing Up to Start the New School Year

Alabama Destinations Career Academy (ALDCA), a full-time online public school is gearing up to start new school year and give students throughout the state an education designed with their success in mind. ALDCA students and teachers are preparing to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 12.

Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their virtual education experience in 2020 during the pandemic.

ALDCA offers a personalized approach to learning, staffed by state-licensed teachers who deliver rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek effective education pathways. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ALDCA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies.

Students who attend ALDCA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Health Sciences, Information Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing. Students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their education and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics,” said ALDCA Head of School Kayleen Marble. “ALDCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.”

Visit aldca.k12.com to learn more about ALDCA and how to enroll, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, get ready for the first day of school, and keep track of students’ progress throughout the school year.

About Alabama Destinations Career Academy

Alabama Destinations Career Academy (ALDCA) is an online public-school within the Chickasaw City School District, serving students across the state of Alabama. ALDCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ALDCA, visit aldca.k12.com.

