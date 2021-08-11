Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion

Strong 2021 Fiscal Performance Supporting Robust Clinic, Testing Expansion and Acquisition EffortsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CSE:CBDT )( Frankfurt:8EC )( OTCQB:EPWCF ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to provide the following corporate update on our national clinic expansion strategy and overview of other corporate endeavors.

"This corporate update is a testament to the growth of Empower Clinics over the last year," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Our national clinic expansion strategy will provide enhanced access to healthcare for millions of Canadians. We continue to make meaningful strides across our network with various Kai Care testing partnerships and its recent expansion allowing for greater volume and diversification of services. We are also thrilled to have completed the MediSure acquisition and look forward to leveraging our collective network to drive increased volume and new product development."

Clinic Pipelines

The Company is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its progress of opening new clinics locations that are now in various stages ranging from LOI's, to leases signed, construction underway and opening dates pending.

SIGNED LEASES with construction underway

1) Etobicoke,ON

2) London, ON

3) Etobicoke, ON 2nd flagship location

4) Hamilton, ON

LEASES signed

1) Hamilton, ON Rexall proximity

2) Kitchener, ON Rexall proximity

3) Ajax, ON Rexall proximity

4) Barrie, ON Rexall proximity

PENDING LOI'S & LEASES

1) Sudbury, ON Pharmacy proximity

2) Chatham, ON Pharamcy proximity

3) Nepean, ON Pharmacy proximity

4) Peterborough, ON Pharmacy proximity

5) St. Catherines, ON

Chairman & CEO Mr. McAuley added, "I simply want to say that our Canadian health centre development plan has never been in doubt for us, from the moment we announced the strategy. Working so closely on a plan with pharmacy organizations takes time to materialize, it requires a collective effort with all constituents, but as everyone knows, we have not been idle, we have not been complacent, we have been diligent, respectful and focused on building a long-term strategy. I am so impressed with our business development team and their recruitment of medical doctors to date, that will serve so many communities and neighbourhoods. We seem to be building a collective of healthcare centers, a collective of medical professionals, a collective of knowledge and expertise, focused on the health outcomes of people in the markets we serve."