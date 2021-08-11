checkAd

Lifesum Helps Users Improve Daily Health with Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesum, the leading global nutrition app that helps users improve baseline health through better eating, has announced that it is a leading nutrition partner on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series, making it easier than ever to track nutrition and increase daily health.

Lifesum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lifesum)

Unveiled at Samsung Unpacked event on 11 August, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are Samsung's next smartwatches with holistic wellness experience, which will run Wear OS Powered by Samsung, it built jointly with Google, to enrich the wearable experience, and include tools like fitness activity tracking, step counting, sleep monitoring - and a groundbreaking feature called Body Composition measurement. The Galaxy Watch4 services will be available beginning 27 August. 

With a simpler, more engaging interface, Lifesum on the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic make it easier than ever to track nutrition on the go, anytime, anywhere.

Features include a food tracker, which will help you to log meals and track your calorie intake, and a water tracker to make staying hydrated during the day more convenient. The Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic will sync with Lifesum on your smartphone, which will make it easier than ever to monitor your exercise and reach your personal fitness goals.

"At Samsung, our mission is to create purposeful technology for a better world – and health is a major part of that," says TaeJong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "Wearables play an increasingly important role in how we track our health, and by collaborating with trusted partners like Lifesum we can provide even more robust health monitoring on the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic."

"As a leading nutrition partner on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series, Lifesum makes it easier than ever to improve how people eat by tracking your nutrition and better understanding your body," says Markus Falk, Lifesum CEO. "Samsung's groundbreaking Health platform allows us to better integrate into people's lives at scale with a personalized user experience, particularly when it comes to nutrition guidance and recommendations." 

The Samsung Unpacked event takes place on 11 August, 2021 at 23:00PM KST https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/events/unpacked/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485694/Lifesum_Logo.jpg

 




