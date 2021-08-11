checkAd

Aramark Adds Local Flavor to MLB at Field of Dreams

In celebration of MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facilities services partner of nine MLB teams, will deliver a variety of locally-inspired concession items as well as contactless menus and mobile ordering options for the highly-anticipated matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday.

Aramark and Walk-Off Refreshments will provide MLB at Field of Dreams fans with the option of ordering beer using QR-codes and mobile ordering from the MLB Ballpark App. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to traditional ballpark fare, specialty food and beverage offerings will include Iowa State Fair fan favorites like cheese curds from Curds&Cakes and deep-fried Oreos, nachos topped with pulled pork, cheese sauce, avocado cream, corn, and tomato salsa and the Pork Tenderloin Sandwich from Cornfield Classics served with lettuce, mustard, and pickle on a grilled bun. Fans can also purchase commemorative items including souvenir cups at various concession locations.

To deliver a safe, seamless and contactless experience, Walk-Off Refreshments will also provide fans with the option of ordering beer using QR-codes and mobile ordering from the MLB Ballpark App.

MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO will take place on Thursday, Aug. 12 and air live on FOX starting at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

