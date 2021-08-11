checkAd

Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index Picks up in July

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 16:00  |  32   |   |   

Visa (NYSE: V) today released the July reading of the U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI), which reached 112.5, up 0.8 points from the June reading of 111.7. A reading above 100 suggests consumer spending continues to expand on a year-over-year basis. The Visa SMI is an economic indicator of the health of consumer spending. The SMI provides insight into what drives upturns and downturns in spending by measuring the breadth of the momentum supporting these trends.

Visa has created additional sub-indexes to better track how labor market trends are impacting consumer spending. Categories of spending more sensitive to income changes are grouped in a discretionary SMI index, and those that are less sensitive in a non-discretionary SMI index. Restaurants are treated separately as dining out can be either discretionary or non-discretionary depending on the services offered. Similarly, the sensitivity of spending at gas stations differs by season, and is more discretionary in nature during the summer travel season.

The gap between the discretionary SMI and the non-discretionary SMI can indicate how the strength of the labor market is influencing spending. The discretionary SMI reading for July was 107.9 while the non-discretionary SMI registered 100.1. According to the SMI, throughout most of last year, non-discretionary spending outperformed discretionary spending as consumers stocked up on groceries and other household essentials. Beginning in March of this year, coinciding with a sharp rise in vaccinations, the discretionary spending SMI readings have been consistently higher than non-discretionary, implying a pickup in purchases that are more sensitive to changes in income or employment, such as dining out, entertainment, and travel.

“Our first read on third quarter consumer spending is signaling another solid start to the quarter,” said Wayne Best, Visa’s Chief Economist. “The elevated readings from the discretionary spending SMI imply consumers’ confidence in economic conditions is adding momentum to spending in categories that were especially hard-hit by the pandemic. This is a very positive sign for the recovery—as long as it keeps up.”

On a regional basis, the SMI for the Midwest continued to lag behind other parts of the country, with an SMI reading of 111.0 in July followed by the Northeast at 111.5. The West again had the highest regional SMI reading at 114.8, while the South saw the largest acceleration from the previous month, rising 2.7 points to 113.4.

Seite 1 von 2
Visa Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index Picks up in July Visa (NYSE: V) today released the July reading of the U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI), which reached 112.5, up 0.8 points from the June reading of 111.7. A reading above 100 suggests consumer spending continues to expand on a year-over-year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:17 UhrLYNX: Geht die Rallye weiter oder droht der Visa Aktie eine große Korrektur?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
07.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
04.08.21Angst vorm Crash? 3 unverzichtbare Dividendenaktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.08.21Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schließt nach Rekordhoch mit Verlust
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.08.21Infineon: Trends sind intakt - neuer Schwung durch Quartalszahlen? Tipp der Woche
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.08.215.000 Euro am Start? Diese 5 Aktien könnten sich im Juli richtig lohnen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
31.07.21American Express verzeichnet fulminanten Gewinnsprung im zweiten Quartal
NTG24 | Kommentare
27.07.21Kreditkarten-Riese Visa steigert Gewinn und Erlöse kräftig
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow etwas schwächer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte