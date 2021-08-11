checkAd

University of Houston College of Medicine Receives $1M Bank of America Grant to Advance Racial Equality, Economic Opportunity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

The University of Houston College of Medicine, founded last year on a distinct social mission to be accountable to society for improving the overall health and health care of Greater Houston, Texas and beyond, has received a $1 million grant from Bank of America to support the medical school’s commitment to increase primary care access in underserved urban and rural communities.

Texas faces a critical primary care physician shortage, especially in low-income and minority communities which often lack access to a regular source of care and have gaps in preventative care, which leads to higher rates of sickness, hospitalization and death. The COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified these longstanding health disparities.

Bank of America’s leadership grant strengthens the medical school’s ability to train more primary care doctors from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds to practice in those underserved areas by enhancing academic programs and community outreach. The UH College of Medicine aims for at least half of its graduates to choose to practice primary care in Texas – only about 20% of medical students nationwide choose primary care.

“Building equity and inclusion in our community is a strategic goal of the University, and we are grateful that Bank of America shares our vision for a more equitable health care system and society. Their generous support will help strengthen community health by educating future physicians to care for those who are underserved,” said Renu Khator, University of Houston president.

Bolstering the diversity of the physician workforce to mirror the communities they serve is also essential to achieving culturally competent health care. Of the 60 students in the medical school’s first two classes, 65% are underrepresented minorities in medicine and half come from a low socioeconomic background. In contrast, only 13% of all students accepted to U.S. medical school are Black or Hispanic/Latino.

“Bank of America recognizes the immediate need for increased access to health care, especially among underserved and minority populations across the country. This effort is particularly important in Houston, home to one of the nation’s most diverse populations and most well-renowned medical centers in the world,” said Hong Ogle, Bank of America Houston president. “We are aligned with the University of Houston and UH College of Medicine in their mission to advance racial equity in our community and truly value the opportunity to both support their work to serve residents in every corner of our city and build a robust, diverse pipeline of physicians and health care providers to address this critical need.”

