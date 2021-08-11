GE Digital Leads in APM Solutions With a Focus on Customer Success

GE Digital today announced that the latest Verdantix Buyer’s Guide to Asset Performance Management (APM) Software has recognized GE Digital as a leader in the competitive field with a focus on customer success. The report from Verdantix, an independent industry analyst firm, provides executives at industrial facilities responsible for performance and maintenance optimization with an up-to-date analysis of 27 prominent APM solutions. The report also notes that the APM solutions market is currently sized at $2.7 billion and has a promising forecast – it is expected to grow by 12% year over year to $4.4 billion in 2025.1

According to Verdantix, there are four main functionalities that best constitute a holistic APM offering: Asset Health Monitoring, Asset Failure Prediction, Maintenance Optimization, and Performance Optimization. GE Digital was found to have a comprehensive, cross-industry capability for each category. This report updates and extends Verdantix’s analysis of solutions provided through the Green Quadrant: APM Solutions published in June 2020.