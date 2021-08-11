checkAd

EMCOR in Greater Boston 13th Annual Charity Golf Event Donates $10,000 to The Jimmy Fund

David Bolduc, President, EMCOR Services Northeast, Inc.; Robert Gallagher, President and CEO, J.C. Higgins Corp.; and Tom Coates, VP and General Manager, Building Technology Engineers, Inc. (BTE), presented a $10,000 check to The Jimmy Fund during ceremonies at the EMCOR In Greater Boston 13th Annual Charity Golf Event at Blue Hill Country Club, Canton, MA.

EMCOR in Greater Boston presented a $10,000 check to The Jimmy Fund during ceremonies at the EMCOR Greater Boston 13th Annual Golf Tournament Invitational held Monday, August 9th at Blue Hill Country Club, Canton, MA. David Bolduc, President, EMCOR Services Northeast, Robert Gallagher, President and CEO, J.C. Higgins Corp., Tom Coates, VP and General Manager, Building Technology Engineers, Inc., along with event participants, presented the check. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leading mechanical services, mechanical construction, and facilities services contractors in the Greater Boston area, respectively, EMCOR Services Northeast, J.C. Higgins, and BTE are subsidiaries of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses.

"On behalf of all EMCOR companies in the Boston area, we sincerely thank our clients for their participation in this year’s event,” said Bolduc. “We are excited to be supporting The Jimmy Fund this year. Donations to The Jimmy Fund directly benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for patient care and research."

About EMCOR Group, Inc.

A Fortune 500 company with 2020 revenues of $8.8B, EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility environments---such as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air conditioning, heating, security, fire protection, and power generation systems---in virtually every sector of the economy and for a diverse range of businesses, organizations and government. Additional information on EMCOR can be found at www.EMCORGroup.com.

