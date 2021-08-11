Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides First Fiscal Quarter Update

1. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (“The Company” or “Cavitation”) shipped two Nano Reactor systems to Desmet Ballestra Group (“Desmet”), the Company’s strategic partner in the edible oil industry since 2010. The Nano reactors will be outfitted for vegetable oil refineries in North America. The sale’s aggregate value of $460,000 is expected to be recorded in the current quarter.

Chatsworth, CA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT ) (BERLIN: WTC ) provides first fiscal quarter update on its corporate developments.

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager, commented: “We look forward to strengthening our relationship and expanding our operations globally with Desmet. We are pleased to see returning US customers placing new orders. This indicates that we are moving in the right direction, and we will continue to further invest in our technology and people behind it.”

2. The Company successfully completed a $1,500,000 equity financing at 6.5 cents per unit through the sale of approximately 23 million units. Each unit consists of 1 common share of stock and 1 stock purchase warrant exercisable at $.09 per share for a 5-year term.

This financing provides Cavitation with the necessary capital to enhance and accelerate its produced water treatment technology in the Permian Basin.

3. On July 26, 2021 the Company received a forgiveness notice on a $104K loan via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which is expected to be recorded in the current quarter. This loan and subsequent forgiveness helped Cavitation maintain its employee and compensation levels and keep its full workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

4. The Company’s current objective is to strengthen its balance sheet and to start recognizing additional cash flow from fluid treatment technology.

COO/CFO Neil Voloshin stated:

“I am pleased with the milestones we have achieved since the beginning of this quarter -- $460,000 sale proceeds from our legacy technology business, $104K loan forgiven by the government, and the $1,500,000 equity financing primarily provided by a group of existing shareholders, establishes a solid foundation for the Company’s future.”

“We are excited about our upcoming developments in the Permian Basin -- with over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad, we feel confident about the upcoming quarter, and we will diligently continue to execute against our strategic priorities.”