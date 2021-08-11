checkAd

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides First Fiscal Quarter Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

Chatsworth, CA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) provides first fiscal quarter update on its corporate developments.

1.      Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (“The Company” or “Cavitation”) shipped two Nano Reactor systems to Desmet Ballestra Group (“Desmet”), the Company’s strategic partner in the edible oil industry since 2010. The Nano reactors will be outfitted for vegetable oil refineries in North America. The sale’s aggregate value of $460,000 is expected to be recorded in the current quarter. 

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager, commented: “We look forward to strengthening our relationship and expanding our operations globally with Desmet. We are pleased to see returning US customers placing new orders. This indicates that we are moving in the right direction, and we will continue to further invest in our technology and people behind it.”

2.      The Company successfully completed a $1,500,000 equity financing at 6.5 cents per unit through the sale of approximately 23 million units. Each unit consists of 1 common share of stock and 1 stock purchase warrant exercisable at $.09 per share for a 5-year term. 

This financing provides Cavitation with the necessary capital to enhance and accelerate its produced water treatment technology in the Permian Basin.

3.      On July 26, 2021 the Company received a forgiveness notice on a $104K loan via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which is expected to be recorded in the current quarter. This loan and subsequent forgiveness helped Cavitation maintain its employee and compensation levels and keep its full workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

4.      The Company’s current objective is to strengthen its balance sheet and to start recognizing additional cash flow from fluid treatment technology.

COO/CFO Neil Voloshin stated:

“I am pleased with the milestones we have achieved since the beginning of this quarter -- $460,000 sale proceeds from our legacy technology business, $104K loan forgiven by the government, and the $1,500,000 equity financing primarily provided by a group of existing shareholders, establishes a solid foundation for the Company’s future.”

“We are excited about our upcoming developments in the Permian Basin -- with over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad, we feel confident about the upcoming quarter, and we will diligently continue to execute against our strategic priorities.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides First Fiscal Quarter Update Chatsworth, CA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) provides first fiscal quarter update on its corporate developments. 1.      Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (“The Company” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board